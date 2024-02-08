Cash is still king in my books

One of my colleagues recently spoke of a town near them where the internet is constantly dropping out and impacting businesses as they can't take Eftpos payments.
It reminded my of the Black Summer fires on the South Coast of NSW during the Christmas of 2019.
With the power out due to the fires there were a multitude of challenges - this included making payments for anything - unless you were doing a cash transaction.
These are just two cases that quickly spring to mind with regard to the value of cash, but they are most definitely are not isolated.
I have also had many occasions while shopping when I was told by the staff that I could only pay by cash as their Eftpos machines were down.
It makes me ponder the question "how could we possibly have a cashless society?"
There is already a move towards the end line for cheques.
I notice there are an ever-increasing number of references, on social media in particular, from people concerned that we could be headed toward a cashless society.
And I can understand the concern with the use of electronic transactions becoming far more prevalent.
I have even seen businesses that choose to only accept electronic transactions. As I understand this is a side effect - so to speak - of the COVID pandemic and the desire to not handle money that may have passed through many hands. Surely nearby sanitiser would be helpful.
While I don't dispute the ease with which transactions can be made in the digital era, I hope cash is always an option for payment.
I fear a society without cash could be fraught with complications - unless, of course, there are guarantees that the internet and other electronic facilities never fail.
I doubt that is a likely prospect - ever.
On the other hand cash never fails.
With that in mind I stand by the popular old phrase that cash is king.
Jackie Meyers, editor
