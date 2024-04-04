Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kiama MP Gareth Ward's historic sexual abuse trial delayed

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
April 5 2024 - 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP pictured at the ballot draw for the seat of Kiama in March 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kiama MP pictured at the ballot draw for the seat of Kiama in March 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The high-profile sexual abuse trial of Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has been delayed just four days before it was scheduled to begin, as his lawyers continue to sift through evidence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.