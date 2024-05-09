When it comes to a new pet - we have a Scoop for you

Here is a Scoop for you - this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week is pretty cute
Scoop is a five-year-old male domestic short-hair cat who is looking for a quiet family as he can be a bit shy when first meeting people.
Young children may be too much for him, but he should be okay with older children.
Scoop costs $80 to adopt, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worming, flea/tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
An application process applies for Scoop - please complete the application form - here.
Scoop is kitty litter trained, independent and quiet-natured.
An adoption can't be approved if you cannot come to the shelter to meet Scoop in person.
