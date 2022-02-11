news, local-news,

Seabreeze Village invites all members of the community to its Creative Artfest from 9am to 5pm tomorrow Saturday, February 12. The event, at 1 Camden Street Ulladulla, is open to all members of the community and promises to be a great community event with lots of things to do, see and hear. Highlights include: 9.30am - Author Talk - Dignity in a Teacup (True Stories of Courage and Sacrifice from Christmas Island) by Christine Cummins - see more below. 10.15am - Singer/Songwriter - Barry Peters 11am - Book Launch - Writ in Blood (American Old West) by Julie Bozza 12.pm - Against Walls and Imaginary Kings (12/13 Century Mongols) by Bryn Hammond There will be an art exhibition, market stalls, Devonshire Tea, sausage sizzle savoury snacks and drinks. You can meet Barry Peters at the Creative Artfest tomorrow Saturday February 12 where Barry, known as the Paul Kelly of the underage music scene, will be holding an interactive presentation at 10.15am, come along for the fun of it. Meanwhile, Dignity in a Teacup chronicles the five years Christine Cummins spent working as a torture and trauma counsellor with asylum seekers detained on Christmas Island, Australia's remote Indian Ocean outpost. It provides a firsthand account of Australian immigration detention during a period of dramatic change and controversy. With exclusive access to the stories shared by hundreds of asylum seekers, Christine describes the reasons people were forced to flee their homelands. These true stories are compelling and reveal the lives of ordinary people seeking a safe new life. It's an inspiring, intimate memoir about resilience and the tenacity of love. This book fills the gap in our understanding of people pursuing protection in a conflict-ridden world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/277fbd96-7750-4b1b-8222-da87d2212dbf.jpg/r0_35_267_186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg