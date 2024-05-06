Volunteers to mark World Red Cross Day

World Red Cross Day is Wednesday May 8 and will be marked by the local group.
May 8 which is the birthday of the founder of the organisation Henri Dunant and this year's theme is Keeping Humanity Alive.
In Australia the Red Cross was formed on August 13 1914 just after the start of World War One and on that day this year the Sydney Opera House, Town Hall and Sydney Harbour Bridge will be lit red to commemorate the fact that Red Cross has been operating in Australia for 110 years.
The local branch of Australian Red Cross was also formed in 1914 but has closed and reopened several times during those years.
The current Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch has been operating in the area for 36 years this year.
Initially members helped with the mobile Blood Bank and did fund raising for the different projects which Red Cross conduct.
The Telecross service was started in the area and Community Visitors visited the elderly in their homes.
The wonderful Trauma teddies are knitted by local women and given free to children and those in trauma situations in medical centres, by the police and ambulance service and even the local vets.
Emergency services members have helped in times of flood and fire both locally and in other locations.
Members who helped at the Evacuation/Recovery Centre in Ulladulla were awarded medals for their support work during the 2020 Black Summer bushfires.
Several members of the branch were at the dawn service for Anzac Day and some members are meeting for lunch to celebrate World Red Cross Day on Wednesday.
Thanks to all who support the work of Red Cross.
Please contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454 for further information about Red Cross.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.