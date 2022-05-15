MILTON-based artist Juz Kitson is now home after experiencing "an amazing night".
Juz recently took part in one of the major events on the Australian artistic calendar.
One of her works was in the running to win the Wynne Prize which was announced on Friday May 13 at the Art Gallery of NSW.
"Unfortunately I didn't take out the major award, though I received Highly Commended which is like coming in at second place," she said.
"It was a delight to get a mention and lots of new opportunities have come up already because of it - so I'm thrilled."
Meanwhile, Nicholas Harding won the $50,000 Wynne prize for landscape painting of Australian scenery or figurative sculpture, with his oil on linen work Eora, as reported by The Guardian.
He has been a Wynne finalist nine times - and is a 19-time finalist of the Archibald prize.
The 2022 Archibald prize winner for was also announced on the night.
Dhungatti artist Blak Douglas won the 2022 Archibald prize, for his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens, titled Moby Dickens.
The $40,000 Sulman prize for best subject painting, genre painting or mural project in oil, acrylic, watercolour or mixed media was also announced on the night.
The Sulman prize for 22022 was won by Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro for Raik and Shuten-dji, a rendering of the fight between the warrior Raik and the demon Shuten-dji, painted on the fuselage of a Vietnam War-era helicopter, as reported by The Guardian.
