Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton based artist Juz Kitson's Wynne Prize entry

Updated May 16 2022 - 7:18am, first published May 15 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juz Kitson Photo: Amina Barolli

MILTON-based artist Juz Kitson is now home after experiencing "an amazing night".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.