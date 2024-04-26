Milton Follies announces its scholarship program winners

Milton Follies is pleased to announce its ongoing commitment to the scholarship program by announcing this year's winners.
The scholarship, created in 2019, is designed to support members, recent and present, to develop skills related to theatre and musical theatre.
The Milton Follies Scholarship is a way of identifying, supporting and celebrating the talent of local production teams, performers and crew.
Scholarships this year go to Gabby Brown, Tracey Wynter and Nazar El Tobgy.
Gaby Brown Follies' career has already shown great promise.
She first caught attention on the Follies stage with her performance in 'Letters to Lindy' where her vibrant energy and ability to embody complex characters made her a standout.
However, her passion extends beyond acting to playwriting. Gaby;s debut short play at Goulburn's 2023 One Act Wonder was a remarkable success, showcasing her talent for storytelling and character development.
This achievement convinced the Follies to support her with a scholarship that will fund a short course at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), specifically the Playwrights Program.
This course is renowned for nurturing new talent, providing mentorship, and honing the skills required to create powerful theatrical works.
The Follies believe in nurturing artists like Gaby Brown. By providing this scholarship, the Follies hope to encourage a vibrant arts community where creativity can thrive.
Milton Follies look forward to featuring Gaby's work in future productions.
The Follies Scholarship is proud to honour Tracey Wynter, a beautifully talented performer whose career is on an upward trajectory.
Tracey made her stage debut as Lindy Chamberlain in 'Letters to Lindy', where her captivating performance left audiences in awe. Her exceptional character work and commanding stage presence immediately brought heart and life to this challenging work.
Tracey's journey with Follies began in the early workshops where it was clear that she possessed a unique blend of charisma, skill, and dedication.
As the leading lady in the production, she brought a depth and authenticity to her role that resonated with audiences.
At Goulburn's 2023 One Act Wonder, Tracey won Highly Commended in the Best Actor category, a significant achievement for a newcomer to the stage. This accolade not only highlighted her performance skills but also hinted at her potential for future success.
In recognition of her accomplishments and to support her continued growth, a 2024 Follies Scholarship has been awarded to Tracey Wynter.
The scholarship prize will be used to fund her enrolment in the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) Screen Acting course. This one year program is renowned for its comprehensive approach to screen acting, offering students the opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop the skills needed for a successful career in film and television.
The Follies are thrilled to support Tracey on her journey and look forward to seeing her flourish
The Follies are excited to feature Tracey in future productions and witness her career soar.
The Follies Scholarship is committed to nurturing emerging talent like Tracey Wynter, and they look forward to being a part of her continued success.
The Milton Follies are thrilled to announce this recipient of the 2024 Milton Follies Scholarship to Nazar El Tobgy.
Nazar has been a familiar face on stage since 2011, when he made his debut as a young child in the production of 'Pied Piper'.
Since then, he has appeared in a variety of roles, each showcasing his evolving talent and stage presence.
In 2015, Nazar took on the role of a Wickersham Brother in 'Seussical Jr'. His energy and enthusiasm captured the hearts of audiences, making it clear that he had a promising future in theatre.
As he grew older, Nazar continued to take on more challenging roles, such as the ship's captain in 'Anything Goes' and Sir Lancelot in 'Spamalot - Young@Part' in 2022.
By 2023, Nazar was ready to tackle one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre Bill Sykes in 'Oliver!' where he impressed audiences with his depth of character and stage presence.
Now a young adult, Nazar's passion for the arts has shifted from performing to directing.
His talent and vision are apparent in his recent short film 'Is That Them'. This ambitious project demonstrates his keen eye for storytelling and his ability to direct complex scenes with skill and finesse.
The Milton Follies Scholarship will be used to cover entry fees for multiple local and international film competitions, allowing Nazar's work to reach a broader audience and gain the recognition it deserves.
Milton Follies have had the privilege of watching Nazar grow up on stage, from his first steps as a child actor to his transformation into a budding director.
His journey reflects the essence of the Follies' mission - to nurture and support young talent as they pursue their dreams in the performing arts.
Nazar's success is a testament to the power of mentorship, encouragement, and the dedication of a supportive arts community.
The Milton Follies are proud to support Nazar and excited to see where his talent and hard work will take him.
As he enters his short film into competitions and gains more experience in directing, the Follies have no doubt that he will continue to make a name for himself in the world of film.
Congratulations, Nazar, on this well-deserved scholarship, and the community looks forward to seeing all the wonderful work that he will create in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.