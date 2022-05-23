Regrow Conjola promotes resilience and care

Resilience walked, talked and smiled at a recent community event at Conjola Park.
Convoy of Hope's last Regrow Conjola presentation and plant collection was held recently at Hoylake Park - a place where you can still see the destruction left by the Black Summer bushfire crisis.
Advertisement
School children from all over the Shoalhaven took part in the program by tending to plants given to by Convoy of Hope - an organisation committed to helping people in need.
The students cared and nurtured these plants because they wanted to help people with their bushfire recovery.
People in various forms of bushfire recovery, at the recent presentation and previous ones held over the last few years, were able to come and take as many plants as they wanted.
Each plant showed the community still cared for people recovering from Black Summer.
Regrow Conjola, came about when Convoy of Hope's Kevin Cassanego arrived in the area during the crisis and he spoke with Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley.
Convoy of Hope wanted to help and Kevin came up with a brilliant idea - plants.
He knew people recovering from the disaster would need plants to put around their properties.
Kevin also knew that plants would be one of the last things on their priority list and so he got moving.
The likes of Bunnings donated 100s of seedlings, gardens clubs from places like the Central Coast came on board and schools took part in the project.
Regrow Conjola was described as a "jewel of a program".
Keep an eye out for more of our Regrow Conjola stories which will appear over the next few days.
If ever a program lived up to its name - it was Regrow Conjola.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.