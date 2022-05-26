Regrow Conjola is a "jewel of a program" and it put a sparkle back into the lives of many people recovering from the Black Summer bushfire crisis.
Convoy of Hope's last Regrow Conjola presentation and plant collection was held recently at Hoylake Park - a place where you can still see the destruction left by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire crisis.
People were just drawn to this recent presentation - as they were to the program in general.
The survivors of the Black Summer bushfire crisis will forever be grateful to everyone who played a role in the program.
Some of the survivors were able to express their thanks at the presentation.
Jen Todd said she and many other residents in the Conjola area appreciated the support that came their way.
"It's so nice to come here and take some plants because these plants came from the kids' hearts - thank you," Jen said.
The "kids" Jen mentioned are the school children who took part in the program.
Students cared and nurtured these plants because they wanted to help people with their bushfire recovery.
Budawang School, Milton Public, Ulladulla Public, Ulladulla High, St Marys Star of the Sea and Nowra Anglican College took part in the project.
Local resident Karen Lissa helped Convoy of Hope with the project and she especially helped get the schools involved.
She said the "future was in good hands" with so many amazing young people wanting to help other members of the community.
Lyn Condello was another resident the Regrow Conjola project helped.
Lyn and her husband Frank lost their home and business in the fire.
She also wanted to thank the school children and everyone else involved.
"Our gratitude cannot be put into words," Lyn said.
Husband Frank helped the school children nurture the plants and his efforts were acknowledged at the presentation.
Deputy Mayor Liza Butler represented Shoalhaven City Council at the presentation and said Regrow Conjola was amazing.
The Deputy Mayor described Regrow Conjola was part of the bushfire healing process.
Regrow Conjola, came about when Convoy of Hope's Kevin Cassanego arrived in the area during the crisis and he spoke with Shoalhaven Mayor, Councillor Amanda Findley.
Convoy of Hope wanted to help and Kevin came up with a brilliant idea - plants.
He knew people recovering from the disaster would need plants to put around their properties.
Kevin also knew that plants would be one of the last things on their priority list and so he got moving.
"It was an honour to be involved," Kevin said.
"I did not expect to get the response I did and we got 25,000 plants donated."
The likes of Bunnings donated hundreds of seedlings, garden clubs from places like the Central Coast came on board and schools took part in the project.
The team from Bunnings attended the presentation and manned the barbecue.
Louise from Bunnings said they got involved to help their community.
Bunnings also donated potting mix.
