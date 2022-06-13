More childcare hours for Shoalhaven hospital's essential health workers

Essential health workers at Shoalhaven Hospital will soon have access to onsite extended hours childcare thanks to an $8 million investment in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Onsite childcare services will be built at Shoalhaven Hospital and the NSW Government will review its other existing and planned hospitals to look for other opportunities to ensure hospital staff have access to childcare facilities that suit their working needs.
Essential health workers at Westmead, Bankstown-Lidcombe and Shellharbour hospitals will also benefit from the scheme.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said this important initiative will provide our essential health workers with more flexibility helping nurses, doctors, allied health and support workers to balance raising a family with their vital work.
"This initiative is about offering more childcare options helping secure a brighter future for our frontline workers and their families," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said this boost will mean women and families no longer need to choose between work or caring for their children.
"It is so important that we support our healthcare workers so they can continue to provide the care our communities need," Mrs Taylor said.
