Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Special screening of 'Angels of the Battlefield' at Milton Theatre

June 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied.

To mark the 103rd anniversary of her passing, a film featuring the life and wartime service of Milton's own Sister Katherine "Kitty" Porter will be screened at the Milton Theatre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.