To mark the 103rd anniversary of her passing, a film featuring the life and wartime service of Milton's own Sister Katherine "Kitty" Porter will be screened at the Milton Theatre.
Featuring historian Tom Keneally and narration by ABC's Jane Caro, 'Angels of the Battlefield', tells the stories of Sisters Katherine (Kitty) Porter and Nellie Morrice, who both received the Royal Red Cross (Second Class) and the brave and distinguished service of the some 3000 Anzac nurses who also served in World War.
The special screening will be held on Saturday July 18 from 2pm to 4pm and get your tickets at https://www.miltontheatre.com.au/upcoming-shows/angels-battlefield-film-screening.
Meanwhile, the film was the culmination of a five years work by TAFE NSW's Film and TV Section.
What surprised Nick Bleszynski, one of the teachers from who helped guide students through the production process, was that it took a century for a film to explore the female contribution to the Anzac tradition .
'I told the students to find a fresh angle and they came back with the nurses." Nick said.
"I was astounded that no documentary had been made previously, especially given the rich vein of history and the incredible personal stories we found. What was to be a 30 mins short quickly turned into a 90 mins feature."
All involved in the process knew this was a story that need to be told.
"We feature the story of Sister Kitty Porter from Milton on NSW's South Coast who lied about her age, so that she could serve in Egypt and then on the hospital trains in France," Nick said.
"General Haig mentioned her twice in dispatches, the second time for evacuating a field hospital under fire."
Tickets are limited so get in fast.
