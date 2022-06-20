Ulladulla's Carrousel Collectives has been announced as a finalist for the Excellence in eCommerce in the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.
The Australian Rural Business Awards are presented by Australia's leading online marketplace for rural and regional small businesses Spend With Us [www.spendwithus.com.au] to celebrate, highlight and recognize the absolute talent that exists out there in rural and regional Australia.
Carrousel Collectives is a handmade gifts and decor business and sells a variety of products including wood signs, doormats, wedding and event signs, baby room signs and more.
Brianna Laird is the owner of Carrousel Collectives and said she was excited to be named as a finalist in the Excellence in E Commerce award.
The awards were designed to recognise the strength, resilience, and talent of small business owners in rural and regional areas who have, in the last few years alone, gone through droughts, bushfires, mouse plagues, floods, and lack of tourism and a global pandemic.
Brianna is know for her bright purple hair and "a smile that lights up anyone's day".
She is also known for her dedication and work ethic.
Brianna, during the past five years, has worked hard to create not one, but three businesses with her artistic skills.
In spite of having chronic mental illnesses, Brianna has been able to have total creative freedom and flexibility by owning her own business.
"With her comprehensive digital community of people who love her brand and her bright personality, Brianna has shown everyone that anything is possible," Spend With Us explained.
Brianna has also created connections within her own community to also help other small businesses grow.
A mental health advocate, Brianna works to end stigmas and show people that mental illness is not a limitation.
Brianna is also so happy for all the other businesses that are also finalists for these awards, there is such a diverse group of rural small businesses, and it really shows a great Aussie spirit.
Brianna believes that community has played an enormous part in her business success including getting to work with other small businesses and growing close relationships with other businesses.
The winners of The Australian Rural Business Awards for 2022 will be announced during an online event on Friday June 24 from 7.30 pm.
For more information on the Australian Rural Business Awards please visit https://www.spendwithus.com.au/the-australian-rural-business-awards/
