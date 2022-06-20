Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Ulladulla's Carrousel Collectives in line for Excellence in eCommerce award

Updated June 20 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brianna Laird

Ulladulla's Carrousel Collectives has been announced as a finalist for the Excellence in eCommerce in the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.