Shoalhaven City Council has successfully secured $275,000 for jetty upgrades and launch facilities thanks to the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Grants Program.
The communities of Lake Tabourie and Shoalhaven Heads will benefit from three grants which will improve the way people fish, boat, paddle and enjoy the area's stunning waterways.
Council thanks the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) for recognising the importance of the submissions and providing funds to promote the great outdoors and enrich the lives of the community and visitors.
Carter's Corner Jetty on River Road will be the beneficiary of a $140,700 grant for a major upgrade.
The picturesque jetty and walkway is not just a favourite with locals and tourists, it's a destination. It provides easy access to the water to all members of the community, providing the perfect place to fish, swim, or just sit and watch the sunset.
Time and weather has taken its toll on the jetty with timbers aged and deteriorated.
Funding will go towards much-needed repairs such as:
The end result promises to be a jetty that will last another 40 years, bringing much joy to the community and perfectly insta-ready for tourists looking to visit the best Shoalhaven has to offer.
Construction is scheduled to start in late July 2022.
The boat ramp at River Road is in desperate need of repair. Large cracks appear on the surface, cars and trailers can't get enough traction to tow their boats, and pedestrians have no sound footing on the concrete surface.
A grant of $89,000 will transform the boat ramp into a much safer and use-friendly experience, promising to encourage more people to take advantage of the area's water sports.
Works will include deep grooves moulded into the surface which will provide:
In addition to the surface repairs, works will extend the toe (bottom of the ramp) which will have significant benefits for the public and the environment.
The tow extension means:
Funding will go towards:
Project management
Construction is scheduled to start in early August 2022.
Council, in response to community feedback, lis thrilled to jointly fund a much-needed paddle-craft ramp to provide formal access to the lake at Short Street.
Totalling $60,000, council will contribute $15,000 to boost the NSW Government's grant of $45,000.
Residents and visitors will soon enjoy safe and easy access to the lake via a new ramp, making kayaking and paddle-boarding even more enjoyable. The new ramp will also mean a decrease in shore erosion as watercraft no longer need to be launched off the shoreline.
Plans for building the ramp were outlined in Council's draft 2022/23 Delivery Program Operational Plan.
Council would like to thank passionate community members who contributed to the submissions' success and looks forward to delivering on the three projects.
