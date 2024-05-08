Mollymook mud larks tee off despite the wet conditions

IF ever a bunch of people need to be described as keen golfers - it's the Mollymook Beachside Veterans who teed off on Wednesday despite the inclement conditions
The wet conditions challenged the Beachside golfers who 'braved' the weather to play a Stableford event on Wednesday, May 8. Greg Wood, who scored 21 points, was the event's winner while second place went to Neil Best with a score of 18 points on a count-back from third-placed John Amer.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Greg Wood on the second, Jim Smith on the third, Steve Whiting on the sixth and John Zamin on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 15 points on a count-back, and the wildcard was won by Keith Potts, - so it will be up to two balls next week, Wednesday May 15, when golfers will play a Stableford event for the Qualifying Round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
