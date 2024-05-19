Wearing orange on Wednesday is a way to thank the Ulladulla SES

Garry Ryan answered with two words when asked if he appreciated the help given to him by the Ulladulla SES.
"God yes," he said when asked if he appreciated the efforts of the Ulladulla SES.
The SES Ulladulla volunteers arrived at Mr Ryan's Burrill Lake home and quickly had a water-leaking situation with a chimney/fireplace under control.
Mr Ryan is now no doubt looking for something to orange wear on Wednesday, May 22.
"I want to thank the Ulladulla SES for sure - I appreciate their effort so much," he said.
Residents are now encouraged to wear something orange on Wednesday, May 22 to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW State Emergency Service volunteers.
Wear Orange Wednesday or 'WOW Day' on Wednesday, May 22 is when communities across Australia are asked to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers across Australia who generously give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies.
Workplaces and individuals who take part in WOW Day are encouraged to take photos and post them on social media and tag the likes of the Ulladulla SES and NSW SES.
Now back to Mr Ryan and his leaking chimney and fireplace which, before the SES arrived, caused him much angst.
"I was staying up all night getting the water out," he said about the chimney/fireplace issue.
He was not sure what to do and a family member suggested he call the Ulladulla SES which he did.
The Burrill Lake resident called the SES at night, told them of the issue and because he was concerned about the volunteers getting on a slippery roof he suggested they come first thing in the morning.
At first light - six volunteers arrived and quickly went to work.
"They did a really good job," an appreciative Mr Ryan said.
So get ready for a mass of people wearing orange on Wednesday as the community rallies to say thanks to the Ulladulla SES.
