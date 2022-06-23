THE Shoalhaven features in strongly in a list that local residents would rather their towns not appear in.
New data released recently by NRMA Insurance shows NSW has experienced one of its worst seasons for wild weather damage - and community concern is rising.
Advertisement
The data also reveals the areas hardest hit by wild weather this autumn and Sanctuary Point, Ulladulla and Nowra feature in the top five.
The local areas hardest hit by wild weather this autumn [home and motor claims] were:
1. Bowral
2. Sanctuary Point
3. Mittagong
4. Ulladulla and
5. Nowra
The latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker shows there were over 25,000 wild weather home claims nationally this autumn, which was 80 percent of all home claims.
The majority of these wild weather home claims [22,405] were in NSW.
This makes autumn the third-worst season for wild weather home damage in NSW, behind only the Black Summer of 2019-20 and summer 2018-19 [in data dating back to spring 2015].
In NSW, 85 percent of all home claims this autumn were the result of severe weather, compared to 66 percent in a typical NSW autumn.
NRMA Insurance also received 12,673 motor claims for wild weather during autumn [26 percent of all motor claims].
NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Direct Claims Luke Gallagher said over the past two years, Australians have faced some of the most devastating natural disasters and extreme weather in decades.
"The impacts of a changing climate means that wild weather will continue to be a fact of life," he said
"As individuals, we are not powerless. Every household can play a role in understanding how they can be better prepared for severe weather.
"The recent flood crisis has strengthened Australians' resolve for all levels of government to take action on climate change and disaster mitigation to keep communities safer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.