It's DonateLife Week and people are urged to register as an organ donor today.
President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) Dr Megan Belot, said that it was important to register your intent and let your family know that you would like to help others where you can.
"Organ and tissue donation can save and transform the lives of people who are seriously ill or dying, or who have medical conditions that need new tissue in order to be treated," Dr Belot said.
"Many different tissues are used to treat illnesses such as liver, lung or kidney disease, heart failure, type one diabetes, people who are going blind or losing their eyesight, and people who need skin, bone or other connective or joint tissue repair.
"Donations make a real difference: a single donor can transform the lives of 10 or more people."
She said organ donation was an important thing to talk about with your family.
"You also need to make sure that your family knows that you want to be a donor," Dr Belot said.
"While it's important that you register, if the time comes, your family will be consulted and their consent will be required, so they need to know your wishes.
"As doctors we see many families take comfort in the fact their loved one, even though they may have been very ill for a long time, or been lost suddenly, has helped make another person's life better."
Dr Belot said people of all ages can donate organs.
"You don't have to be in perfect health, you don't have to be young and you don't have to die in hospital in order to be a donor," she said.
"Some tissue can be harvested up to 24 hours after death, it is mostly just organs that need to be working well in order to be transplanted.
"There are far more people waiting for organ and tissue donations than there are donors available. You can do your bit by registering as an organ donor, so that when you are no longer using yours, somebody else can."
