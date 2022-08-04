Free tour to explain impacts of fire on Shoalhaven marine environments

To show the impacts of fire on marine environments is one of the aims of an upcoming free event.
OceanWatch Australia is organising two free bushfire resilience tour in the Shoalhaven, on August 16 and August 18.
Advertisement
The tours include transport and lunch, and participants will learn about bushfire safety, local ecology and oyster farming.
"People will hear from from many different perspectives how a more informed knowledge can lead to better resilience outcomes for people and the environment we all rely upon," an OceanWatch spokesperson said.
The tour will run two times and people pick the date that most suits them and lunch will be provided.
You will learn about:
The Nowra Fire Control Centre, Seven Mile Beach and Greenwell Point are the location part of the tour. Lunch will be provided, at The Heads Hotel.
Anyone is welcome up attend but please bring protective clothes against the weather and a water bottle.
OceanWatch Australia Ltd is a national not-for-profit environmental company that works to advance sustainability in the Australian seafood industry and we operate community based coastal habitat restoration programs.
Book your tickets here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.