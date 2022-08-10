The new look Ulladulla United Cricket Club is calling all juniors, parents and cricket tragics to join its seniors cricket teams.
Ulladulla is currently on track to field two seniors teams but would love to field a third side.
Advertisement
United would like to run its second and third grade teams with a focus on junior development - so come and play senior cricket with the Seagulls.
Ulladulla United will also be focused on giving everyone a go and developing junior talent.
If interested please contact the club though the Ulladulla United Cricket Club Facebook page or please contact damiengilkes@gmail.com to be pointed in the right direction
The club held its annual general meeting and is excited to announce a new look management team of local volunteers
The committee is:
The club is delighted to announce Life Member Dave Heycox as its club patron.
There are still a few vacant positions which the club looks forward to filling in the coming weeks.
The vacant positions are: club captain, coaching director, public relations officer and junior branch representative to SDCA meetings.
Local legend and cricket lover Terry Dorrell of Hop Skip 'N' a Dump will continue his sponsorship of the club.
The club is also looking for more sponsors.
The club will discuss sponsorship opportunities at the Next meeting: Monday August 29 from 7pm at the Ex-Servos.
Any local businesses interested in discussing sponsorship ideas are welcome to come and join meeting.
The club will also be sending out some letters outlining sponsorship opportunities via email to local businesses in the coming weeks.
United is on track to field a number of juniors teams this season and more players are welcome.
Visit //play.cricket.com.au to learn more and to sign up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.