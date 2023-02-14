Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Surfer's lucky escape following Burrill Lake incident

Updated February 15 2023 - 9:51am, first published February 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Beardsell. Picture supplied

Simon Beardsell knows he may not be alive today without the efforts of the people who were around him when he had a near-drowning incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.