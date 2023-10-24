Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven State of the Beaches 2022-23 report

Updated October 26 2023 - 5:47pm, first published October 24 2023 - 1:00pm
All 10 Shoalhaven swimming sites named in the report were graded as having very good water quality.
AN "outstanding result" has been achieved by the Shoalhaven in the State of the Beaches 2022-23 regional report.

