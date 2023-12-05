Milton Ulladulla Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Bundanoon Fire and Rescue help deliver a premature baby girl in a hotel room

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
December 5 2023 - 3:11pm
Leading firefighter Adam Reeson, qualified firefighter Stephen Edgar, firefighter Roberto Gnecchi-Ruscone and station officer Dennis Cornell went to a Bundanoon hotel to help a woman deliver her baby three weeks earlier than expected. Picture supplied
Three days after completing a paediatric refresher course, Roberto Gnecchi-Ruscone had to draw on everything he learned to help deliver a baby.

