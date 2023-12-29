Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Review

Heading down the coast? Try this pub for dinner, it's just a bit fancy

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 29 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

December, and January, are times of the year where our minds turn to escaping the nation's capital, whether that be beach or bush. If that escape involves the occasional fancy meal, even better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.