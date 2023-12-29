Heading down the coast? Try this pub for dinner, it's just a bit fancy

You'd be mad not to start with oysters with this view. They mix them up here. The week I was there they were served with fermented tomato and pork jowl. Kind of a spin on Kilpatrick. The oysters have been licked by the heat in the wood-fired oven which takes pride of place in the kitchen, but the real heat comes from the tomato, which has a bite, and the pork jowl, thinly sliced, is salty and tasty. The oysters are plump and delicious. The dish is $30 for four oysters. Recent coastal travels suggest the bivalve molluscs are going for about $6-8 each at the moment. It hasn't been an easy couple of seasons for oyster farmers so there's no begrudging them that price. Particularly when they taste so good.