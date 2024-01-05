From ice-cream to super toasties: more places for your South Coast menu

Owners Alex Delly and Jo Thomas do a fantastic job of morphing their hospitality ventures around their growing young family. Formerly of St Isidore and Small Town Milton, now they're making spectacularly good sandwiches in family friendly hours. There's an uncomplicated rotating menu focussing on seasonal produce sourced locally, such as ham and salami from the nearby Martins Ridge Farm. They also get the bread from Lagom, see above. There was a Martins Ridge pork banh mi on the menu one day and it sold out in a couple of hours. Or try the classic tuna melt (made with locally caught tuna, with celery, tomato, jalapeno and Swiss cheese.)