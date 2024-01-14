Shoalhaven FC unveil first signings ahead of new District League endeavour

Six weeks after they secured District League promotion, Shoalhaven FC have started laying the foundations for their 2024 squad.
Shoalhaven realised a long-held dream in early December when Football South Coast elevated the Nowra-based club after winning the 2023 Community League title double. They will be joined by Bellambi, who were relegated from the Premier League after collecting the wooden spoon, in the new-look, 12-team District League.
With the off-field stuff sorted out, Shoalhaven are now going full-steam ahead in their on-field preparations for this year's campaign, with the club officially unveiling their first three signings via social media on Friday afternoon.
Headlining the list is sharpshooter Brendan Killett, who collected the club's players' player award in 2023. He is joined by fellow forward Logan Connell and young goalkeeper Sam Parkinson in inking new deals with the club.
Shoalhaven head coach Nathan Alridge told Australian Community Media in late November that it was a "great achievement" by the players to have secured promotion.
"It's a bit of a relief. We got the job done and, now we know we're going, we can get the ball rolling for an exciting 2024," he said.
"The numbers (at pre-season training) have been outstanding, it's creating a good vibe down here in Shoalhaven. The reason why we're doing this is to give the players an extra pathway to play at a (higher) level.
"Going into something new, you want to give yourself every chance to do the best that you can. That's my attitude and I'd like to think the players think the same.
"It's a big step obviously, but I have no doubt that we've got the talent and the people around to move in the right direction."
