Australia Day honour takes Mollymook award winner by surprise

Ray Dorsett was surprised to learn that his name features in the Australia Day honour list.
Mr Dorsett receives a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to hockey.
His list of achievements is long and notable - but one in particular stands out.
The now Mollymook resident was the manager of the Australian team that won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Yes, he said winning the gold medal was one of his major career highlights but after talking to Mr Dorsett you understand he is not driven by gold medals or awards.
He also got great pleasure from helping "improve and influence" the careers of young hockey players.
Mr Dorsett does, however, appreciate the award that is coming his way.
"It [getting an award] is something you not play or coach hockey for - it's not about getting accolades," he said.
His long affiliation with hockey started in 1967 when his family moved to Canberra and he joined the Central Hockey Club - he was made a Life Member of the club 2016 for his coaching, playing and administrative services.
Mr Dorsett moved to Mollymook in 2019 - seeking the "coastal life" after he completed his role with the Australian Institute of Sport.
The Medal of the Order of Australia winner is a proud Australian
"We live in the best country in the world - one where you can develop your career without hindrance," he said.
He will be at the Australian Day event today [January 26] at Mollymook with his family to celebrate the day and winning the award.
His list of achievements is long and impressive - his roles just with Hockey Australia would look good on anyone's resume
Mr Dorsett's Hockey Australia appointments/achievements includes:
Men's High-Performance Manager, Perth, 1996-2007.
Team Manager and High-Performance Manager, Men's Program, Athens Olympic Games, 2004.
Team Manager, Australian Men's Hockey Team, Manchester Commonwealth Games, 2002.
Team Statistician, Australian Men's Hockey Team, Sydney Olympics, 2000.
Australian Institute of Sport
Coach Services Advisor, 2007-2013.
High Performance Advisor, 2013-2018.
