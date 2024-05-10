Ulladulla SES calls for residents to prepare for heavy rain deluge

Ulladulla SES volunteers are preparing for another few days of heavy rainfall.
Stand-in Unit Commander, Rodney Feltham, said the group took the chance yesterday [Thursday, May 9] to prepare for what is expected to be another heavy deluge.
The group stocked up on supplies and made sure its dedicated volunteers were ready for what could be a busy few days - starting today Friday, May 10 before easing on Sunday.
Mr Feltham suggests residents, like the SES, also start to prepare for whatever could eventuate over the next few days.
Getting prepared means getting sandbags if needed, and heeding the warnings issued by the likes of the SES and other agencies.
This is what the SES says you can do to be prepared:
Download Hazards Near Me for the latest storm and flood warnings - https://www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/hazards-near-me-app
Trim overhanging trees and branches
Clean your gutters, downpipes and drains
Check the condition of your roof and fix any issues or leaks
Secure outdoor furniture and play equipment
Plan your trips and check www.livetraffic.com for the latest updates on road closures.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000).
The Bureau of Meteorology [BOM] predicts heavy rainfall and isolated storms across Mother's Day weekend and warned communities on the south coast to stay alert, as isolated flooding events were possible.
The BOM warned isolated minor flooding was possible on the weekend, as two-day rainfall totals on the South Coast were likely to exceed 100+ mm, with some areas potentially receiving 200+ mm during the event.
If you require sandbags, the Ulladulla SES have sand and sandbags located at the Telstra Tower at Lake Conjola, or the Beach Street carpark at Lake Tabourie.
Please use the QR code, so the SES can replenish the sandbags.
Ring 132 500 if you need sandbags in town.
The Ulladulla SES is keeping an eye on all the noted flooding spots - like Lake Conjola.
All the local lakes, Conjoa, Tabourie and Burrill are open to the sea at the moment.
However, Shoalhaven City Council will be keeping an eye on the likes of Lake Conjola in case the opening needs some mechanical assistance to widen the opening.
Meanwhile, Mr Feltham said SES responded to 22 tasks over the last few days from the last weekend's weather event.
The jobs included leaking roofs and sandbagging properties where the water was entering structures.
