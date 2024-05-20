Sports history: Testimony to the late Ken McIndoe

Ken McIndoe rates as one of the best-ever players produced by the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club.
He lost his life after being involved in a single car accident on Sussex Inlet Road returning home after training at Bill Andriske Oval in the month of June 1988. He sustained massive head injuries and made only a partial recovery. He passed away after a long period of specialist care and hospitalisation.
In 1988 the Group Seven competition commenced on April 8/9 over 16 Rounds. The second half of the competition commenced on June 3. In essence Ken had only played half a season of 1988.
Ken had excelled in 1988. The Bulldogs after winning their first premiership in 1987 were defeated by Bateman's Bay in 1988. In that year the Group Seven Southern Division team included Peter Brown, Paul Thompson and Ken McIndoe of Milton Ulladulla. Southern Division went down to Riverina Division in the final of the Divisional Championships. That year local under 18 player Grant Evans (since deceased) played with Southern Division Under 19's at Gosford.
The same year Ken McIndoe, Mick Payne and Peter Brown represented Group Seven against a touring team from Papua New Guinea at Nowra. These three Milton Ulladulla players were the last three players from the club to play against a visiting International side.
In 1988 Brett Herron of Berry won the Michael Cronin Medal with 23 votes way ahead of Milton Ulladulla players Jason Budden 17 and Paul Thompson 17 who tied for second.
McIndoe and Rod Wishart of Gerringong/ St.George Illawarra toured Port Moresby and Brisbane with the NSW Country team that participated in the NSW Panasonic Cup.
At this point Ken McIndoe seemed destined to represent NSW Country against City at the Sydney Football Stadium. His form was at a peak and he could well have later, joined the likes of Jeff Budden, Brett Davis (24 Tries in 1988) Brett Garnon and Justin Holbrook at the NRL level. Ken's value was in the fact that he could play as a utility, if need be in any company.
His accident and subsequent passing represented a saddening end to his developing rugby league career. His younger brother Scott carried on the Family name when he represented the Bulldogs when they won the 1989 Group 7 Rugby League competition -their second.
Vale Ken McIndoe.
