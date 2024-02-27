Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Future Australian volleyball stars to sizzle on Mollymook's sand

February 28 2024 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mateusz Zieba lines up a shot during the 'VolleyMook' festival. Picture Rogue Gun
Mateusz Zieba lines up a shot during the 'VolleyMook' festival. Picture Rogue Gun

Queenslanders Georgia Johnson and Jasmine Fleming will be aiming for back-to-back Futures Tournament titles when the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour gets underway today [Wednesday February 28].

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.