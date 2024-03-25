Ulladulla dominates regional netball tournament

The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's open representative team recently played in the NSW South Coast Regional League tournament and produced an amazing result.
The competition was played at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre in Bomaderry and Ulladulla dominated its division.
Ulladulla was undefeated all weekend, and played with integrity, determination and a high level of skill.
After a successful campaign in the qualifying rounds and semi-finals, the team progressed to the Division Three grand final to play Eurobodalla.
Ulladulla's strong form continued in the decider and they defeated Eurobodalla 27-16.
The team was Susie Hogan, Stacey Lewis, Madeline Curry, Courtney Flint [Head Coach/Captain], Brooke Mayor, Eden Wray, Jordan Morrison, Amelia Robertson, Taryn Thompson, Emma Carr [Assistant Coach/ Manager], Rianna Cooley and Rian Gough.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullanetball to learn more about playing netball in season 2024.
