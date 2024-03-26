Ulladulla Public School students get into sports mode

Students at Ulladulla Public School have been in sports mode of late and have enjoyed taking part in various sports.
Infants had a great time with AFL Auskick clinic - learning new footy skills.
Thank you to AFL Auskick organisors for coming to school and teaching the infant students new skills.
Here is a rundown of their other sporting activities:
Netball NSW Schools Cup
Ulladulla Public School's netball team headed down to Broulee for the Netball NSW Schools Cup.
It was an action-packed day, with the Ulladulla team playing six games.
It was their first time playing as a team and we came very close to some victories.
Ulladulla's centre court worked very hard to get the ball down the court with some excellent intercepts.
Ulladulla's goal-shooters played well passing the ball around the circle to get the right aim and the school's fearless defense.
The team worked tirelessly and got lots of rebounds.
The day enhanced our netball skills and team relationships in readiness for the PSSA competition.
Regional Swimming Carnival
Congratulations to all the Ulladulla Public School swimmers who represented the region in Dapto recently.
The school is awaiting the official results for those continuing to the State Carnival and celebrating those who received placings.
By all accounts, it was a hot but wonderful day. We are proud of you all.
PSSA Boys Cricket
Ulladulla Public's PSSA Boys Cricket side played Milton in a derby at Lighthouse Oval.
It was an excellent match that went down to the very last over.
The Ulladulla boys showed how much they have improved over such a short time.
Well done - you made your school proud.
Meanwhile, inside the classroom, Kindergarten students have been learning all about patterns in mathematics and in the environment.
