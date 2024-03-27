Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Government announces plans to upgrade three schools

By Staff Reporter
March 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car shared the draft plans with principals and teachers they met this week. Picture supplied
State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car shared the draft plans with principals and teachers they met this week. Picture supplied

The NSW Education Department will consult with each local school community on the proposed upgrades recently announced for the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.