Government announces plans to upgrade three schools

The NSW Education Department will consult with each local school community on the proposed upgrades recently announced for the region.
The NSW Government has released proposed plans for major upgrades of three local schools, as consultation with the growing communities in Milton and Ulladulla gets underway.
Upgrades for Ulladulla Public School, Ulladulla High School and Milton Public School were announced.
The upgrades will mean more than 30 demountables are removed from the three schools and replaced with high-quality permanent classrooms and other facilities.
Here are the details
Ulladulla Public
The plans for Ulladulla Public School comprise 11 new classrooms, including dedicated classrooms and facilities for students with support needs, and new and refurbished student amenities. A long-term masterplan for the school will be developed for future growth.
Ulladulla High
Ulladulla High School will receive 11 new classrooms, including dedicated classrooms and facilities for students with support needs and new amenities. The upgrade will also include refurbishment of all existing teaching and specialist spaces.
Milton Public
The Milton Public School upgrade will provide 14 new classrooms, including dedicated facilities for students with support needs and new student amenities.
State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car shared the draft plans with principals and teachers they met this week.
"As the planned scope of these upgrades is developed, we will be consulting with the school community through consultation sessions to give local families the chance to be involved," the Minister said.
Ms Butler was happy with the announcement
"As a parent whose children attended Ulladulla High, the upgrades to our schools is one of my top priorities for this term, and I will keep fighting to make sure our schools across the South Coast are properly resourced into the future," she said.
The Department of Education will also be consulting with the community on options to use the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site for public education, in keeping with the Government's election commitment.
The Milton Ulladulla Times is working on a follow up piece featuring a reaction to the announcement - so watch this space.
