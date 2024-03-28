Looks like a long weekend fabulous and fun approaches

Volunteers from the Lions Club of Ulladulla Milton are holding the Mollymook Beach Markets at the Mollymook Beach Reserve from 9am to 1pm. The market continue to be a haven for bargain hunters, savvy buyers and fun-loving browsers to enjoy an amazing and varied collection of thousands of items. There will be fresh and home cooked products, arts, crafts, pre-loved books, clothes, jewellery, plants, preserves, smallgoods, artisan-breads, coffees, and much loved Lions donuts are a few of the delights to be discovered, while the kids line up for the merry-go-round and check out toys on offer. The stunning location and friendly Lions volunteers (in their distinctive yellow T-shirts) makes our beachside markets a popular and much anticipated event, and we look forward to seeing you there.