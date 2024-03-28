Looks like a long weekend fabulous and fun approaches

Who is set for an Easter Long Weekend full of fun and friendship?
Hopefully everybody in region, visitors and local alike, will have a safe and happy Easter - the news is that there are lots of things to do and see over the weekend up and down the South Coast
Here is a selection of what is on.......
Milton Village Showground Good Friday Market
Friday March 29
Looking for a great market to visit over Easter? Well then, the Milton Village Good Friday Easter Market at the Milton is a destination market this Easter weekend. You will find over 100 stalls with just about everything from plants too quality collectables. This an also an amazing market when it comes to food to enjoy. There will be: delicious donuts and coffee, local produce, Egans Farm eggs, local honey, fresh baked breads, olives, organic olive oils, Clyde River Berry Farm ice-cream and Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's famous barbecue treats. There will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids. The market starts at 9am and goes to 2pm.
CWA Market Day
Saturday March 30
Baked goods, jams and pickles, handmade craft items, jumble sale and Easter bargains. From 8.30am to 1.30pm at the Milton CSA Hall 55 Wason Street Milton. CWA morning teas and sausage rolls served from 9am.
Manyana Markets
Sunday March 31
Arts and crafts, handmade clothing toys, cakes, pickles, jewellery, quality 2nd hand goods, Thai food a sausage sizzle and much more...are being held at Yulunga Hall from 9am - 1pm.
Mollymook Beach Market
Sunday March 31
Volunteers from the Lions Club of Ulladulla Milton are holding the Mollymook Beach Markets at the Mollymook Beach Reserve from 9am to 1pm. The market continue to be a haven for bargain hunters, savvy buyers and fun-loving browsers to enjoy an amazing and varied collection of thousands of items. There will be fresh and home cooked products, arts, crafts, pre-loved books, clothes, jewellery, plants, preserves, smallgoods, artisan-breads, coffees, and much loved Lions donuts are a few of the delights to be discovered, while the kids line up for the merry-go-round and check out toys on offer. The stunning location and friendly Lions volunteers (in their distinctive yellow T-shirts) makes our beachside markets a popular and much anticipated event, and we look forward to seeing you there.
Blessing of the Fleet Festival
Sunday March 31
Celebrations start at 9am with the Fishermens' Procession, followed by the Welcome to Country at 9.15am, an Easter Mass at 9.30 and the Blessing of the Fleet at 10.45am. Here are some of the things people can do and see at the festival.
Cupitt's Winery Sunday session
Sunday March 31
Finish off the Easter weekend at Cupitt's Estate over looking the Budawang Ranges, while listening to live entertainment from Minnie & The Moonrakers, playing their groovy rock n' roll, blues hybrid tunes from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offer an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
Up North
Tales of Land and Sea Bundanon exhibition
Now to June 16
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Greenwell Point Easter market
Saturday March 30
The Greenwell Point Easter fete market will be held at the Greenwell Point Community Hall. With an array of market stalls and easter festivities, organisers have arranged to have coffee, ice-cream and sausage sizzle on offer. An art exhibition from local students at Greenwell Point School will be on show, with the event starting at 8am, until 1pm.
Down South
Art exhibition Animation stills
From now
Jane Barney is set to take us on a trip into a travel wonderland, with her bright and retro, surreal feeling photo animations. Her exhibition titled 'Place your tray tables in their upright, locked position' describes itself as "a travelogue of CO2 emissions - dreamy other-worlds that draw our attention to what is happening in the world." It may be all this and more, so best fasten your seat belt low and tight. Visit Jane's exhibition at the Narooma Gallery at the Narooma School of Arts from Thursday, March 28 through to Sunday, April 7.
Live Music Trumpet, sax and bass for your Saturday arvo
Saturday March 30
Move over music in the vineyards, this is music among the pottery. John the Potter Concerts presents Vince Jones & Ensemble at Bingie Pottery. This is described as an 'intimate' setting to see this great Australian jazz musician and his ensemble perform from the great American songbook, as well as original compositions. Bring a friend, bring a picnic and bring a seat or picnic rug, kick back and relax into the very cool vibe of Vince and his friends. Tickets are $35 and available at www.ticketebo.com.au/bingie-pottery/on-the-road-again-2024 for Saturday, March 30 from 2-4pm.
