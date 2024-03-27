Milton Ulladulla Times
'Uplifting' March for Forests in Bega sees 600 call for end to native forest logging

James Parker
By James Parker
March 28 2024 - 8:30am
With banners and pickets held proudly in the air crying forth 'Let our trees grow old so our kids can', 'Extinction is forever,' and 'Give Blinky Bill a home amongst protected gum trees,' an estimated 600 people marched through Bega.

