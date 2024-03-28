Trauma Teddies sent to Queensland as Milton Ulladulla Red Cross continues its work

Members of the Milton Ulladulla and Districts branch of the Red Cross have been working hard recently on their fundraising efforts.
Branch members would like to thank everyone who worked on the stalls for their support as well as those who donated items for sale.
At the Milton Show the raffle was won by Cheryl of Ulladulla and profits from the stall went to the Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
Recently members of the Emergency services have been posted to Queensland to help with the disasters up there.
The wonderful Trauma teddies were taken to give comfort to young and old during the stressful time.
If you would like to have the pattern and knit the Trauma teddies please contact the Trauma Teddy Co-ordinator Jane Milojevic on 0417 062 007.
Donations of eight-ply wood and craft filling are appreciated.
Recently group members Gill, Lesley and Virginia ran the stall at the Bunnings Family Fun Night when the profits from the stall went to Red Cross Calling.
The winner of the raffle that time was Joycelyn of Ulladulla. Thanks to those who supplied baked goods and preserves for sale at the stall.
The little bunnies and chickens made by Julie were a great hit with the customers.
Red Cross would like to wish everyone a Happy and Safe Easter.
The branch meets on the first Thursday of the month at 1.30 at the Baptist Church and visitors are welcome.
For more information please contact President Gill Rolfe on 445 40454.
