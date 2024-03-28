Par for the course as Mollymook veterans tee off

A strong field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members played a par event for the first of two rounds, for the Mick Thompson Trophy recently.
Michael Peacock ran out the winner for the day with an impressive plus five while Graham Sweet came second with plus-four in a count-back from third-placed Paul Pfeiffer.
Finishing in fourth position was Bernie Sands on +plus in a three-way count-back from Ross Chapman and Michael McCormack who both missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to John Amer on the second, Mark Pietikainen on the sixth and Graham Sweet on the ninth.
Balls were handed out for scores down to minus one on a countback, while the wildcard jackpot of four balls was won by Michael Heighway so reverts back to two balls next week, April 3 when golfers will play a Single Stableford event for the April Monthly Medal.
The second round of the Mick Thompson trophy will be played on Wednesday, April 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.