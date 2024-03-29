A call for action on the Nowra bypass as traffic builds ahead of Easter long weekend

As holiday traffic over the easter long weekend banked up, state and former federal government opposition have called for faster action on the Nowra Bypass considering the planning phase is predicted to take years.
With funding first allocated in 2022, planning began in early 2023 and the project webpage now advised plans could take up to three years, including traffic modelling, environmental investigations and ways to determine how to support Nowra's community.
Shadow Minister for Transport and Roads Nat Ward and Former NSW Liberal minister Andrew Constance said the project is simply not moving quick enough and ratepayers should demand faster action.
"When I asked the New South Wales minister for regional roads about it, she wasn't aware of the timing, she wasn't aware of the funding, she couldn't tell us who was delivering it, and I asked about four main major projects that the government committed to before the election, but they don't seem to have any clue on this when it comes to the details," Ms Ward said.
"It was an election commitment to deliver the project, they didn't say we'll look at the project, they didn't say we'd plan for the project, they didn't say they would do preliminary work, they said we will deliver this road.
"If I was a first time member, I'd be wanting a date, I'd be wanting costing around when this can start and the only way you can get on and do that is to award the construction contracts.
"They say talk is cheap but in this case it's pretty expensive, all we're hearing is talk."
Mr Constance, who is the pre-selected liberal candidate to run for the federal seat of Gilmore in the upcoming election said the Nowra bypass would be a critical piece of infrastructure for the region.
With growing areas on the south coast, including with the defence sector at Albatross, subdivision growth in South Nowra and improvements made in the Bay and Basin area, the region needed better roads and and quality thoroughfare.
"Talk on the Nowra bypass reached an agreement at the last election two years ago, to get on and build it and with labor winning state and federal elections, they matched that commitment, but what we're now seeing, particularly with a project that's so key for the region is internal processes tied in knots," Mr Constance said.
"We don't need people and place reviews to work out how to build bike paths alongside this road, we need the road.
"If you look at what we delivered 10 years ago from now, the Albion Park, Gerringong and Berry bypasses, the Batemans Bay Bridge, There is no reason that this project should not be underway by now"
"Labor have now had two years of talk, this project by right should be zero to five years completion and you know, they've just done more reviews, wasted taxpayer dollars and we need the jobs,"
"I just think there's no more time for excuses and a five year planning process is most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life."
"Fiona Phillips should be embarrassed by this, she needs to step in, drive the project and make sure it's in the federal budget in terms of footprint."
