No fountain of youth but better health, fitness and happiness from exercise

As a group of people 60-years and over talk about being stronger, fitter and healthier, along with having a better sense of well-being, you could easily think they have found the fountain of youth in Ulladulla.
But no - they are talking about a mythical fountain of youth - they are talking about something within reach of us all - good old-fashioned exercise.
Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey, run by Mel van Antwerpen who is also an instructor, is achieving great results with its Senior Power class.
After talking to some of the participants, Damian McGill from the Milton Ulladulla Times now wishes he took a class.
He did, however, enjoy meeting some of the participants and walked about impressed with what is being achieved
Holly Reichstein has an autoimmune disease which causes inflammation of her soft tissue.
"I am doing this class to keep my muscles strong so I can continue to have a healthy life and I don't end up in a wheelchair," she said.
Holly said her health had "improved immensely" since she started taking the classes.
She wants other people aged in their 60's doing something to improve their health by taking part in such classes.
"Other people should do it [CrossFit] because it keeps you moving, it's very social - we made some great friends here - it's so good for our health and our minds," Holly said.
"There are so many good things about it and I just feel great."
Others, as they leave the CrossFit Huey's building, talk about having better mobility - including being able to get up from the ground.
Holly has been taking these classes for just over three years and encouraged her husband Ian to take part.
Now when they leave their regular classes they both feel better for taking part.
Ian added sometimes he and the others feel their age a bit when they first get up in the morning - but then they come to CrossFit Huey.
"You feel brand new again - it's a no brainer really," he said about taking CrossFit classes
He describes how his body reacts to the classes.
"A lot of oxygen goes through your blood and so all of a sudden your mind starts to sharpen up a bit, your heart feels good and overall you experience a feeling of well-being," Ian said.
Ian also wants more people his age to give CrossFit and other forms of exercise a try.
"The doctors keep telling us to keep moving and exercise for our health," Ian said about why more people aged over 60-years should get regular exercise.
Ian added if you came to two or all the senior classes run at CrossFit Huey you would then get a full range of benefits.
He also likes the way instructors Mel and Adam Brown structures their classes - particularly for novices.
"Mel scales it [the classes] for people and the first thing Mel asks is if people are here with injuries or complaints. The exercises are scaled down to suit each person," he said
"Mel and Adam are keen that each person does what suits them."
Penny Tomkinson, fresh from an ankle reconstruction, just looked happy about being at CrossFit Huey.
"It's wonderful - it's so good," she said about doing the classes.
"You can come here and lose yourself and not worry about it happening - like if you have issues outside the class."
Penny said people forget about their issues and doing a class was "something you can do for yourself".
"It's great fun," Penny said.
Penny, who is in her 70's, would "absolutely" recommend CrossFit to people in her age bracket - particularly for the bone density, heart health and the muscle use aspects
"You lose muscle strength as you get older but you don't have to lose that strength if you are doing something like this," Penny said,
Penny had a bit of a laugh when she said it was not just the men who compete against each other but the women as well.
"It's friendly competition," Penny said.
"I think it's all encompassing - it's not just the physical part of it - it's the social part and the fun part."
Instructor Mel is pretty pleased with her Senior Power class and what they are achieving.
She said the thought process behind the class was to improve the participant's strength, flexibility, cardiovascular health and bone density.
"When I started this class around four-and-a-half years ago I asked them to get on the ground and they said 'no' because they would not be able to get up again," she said.
So they started gently - just getting down to the floor and getting back up.
"They do burpees now - it's not their favoruite thing but they still do it," Mel said about just how far the long-term class members had come.
"Huey has always been a community but this class is very special to me and they are like my family.
"I am so proud of this class."
