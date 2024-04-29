True spirit shown by the brave Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs in Anzac Day match

Mitch Simington and PJ Thornton could not fault the effort their Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs team-mates produced against Gerringong yesterday - despite the result not going their way.
The Bulldogs, in yesterday's [Sunday April 28] Anzac Day Group Seven Rugby League match at Mollymook's Bill Andriske Oval, suffered a 22-10 loss.
However, both Simington and Thornton said the spirit their team showed against the highly rated Gerringong Lions matched the occasion.
Thornton, an ex-servicemen, and Simington, a current servicemen, led the team out to the field yesterday and they also designed the special jerseys worn by the Bulldogs during the match.
Prior to kick off President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch Sean Phillips conducted the Anzac Day ceremony which featured the playing of The Last Post and the National Anthem sung by Jacii Leigh.
Players from both sides bowed their heads in respect during the ceremony and then they got stuck into it when the match started.
The Lions were pushed all the way by the Bulldogs and both sides left the oval knowing they could have perhaps played a little better by reducing their error rate
"We played hard right to the end," Simington, who played fullback, said as he was trying to gather his breath after the match.
"The boys put in a full effort for us, but we just could not come away with it [the win] unfortunately."
Thornton heaped praise on his team for the way they played,
"I am proud of the boys and the way we performed," the barnstorming front rower said.
"We obviously did not win the game but we showed that Anzac spirit and we were all fighting for each other and we were all connected.
"Gerringong is a top side and I thought we played a good game."
Thornton said his mate Sapper Rowan Robinson would be proud of what the Bulldogs produced.
Game wise, Gerringong just always seemed to be able to keep its nose in front and they held a 4-nil lead at the break which they extended to 10-nil early in the second half.
Fittingly, Simington sparked the Bulldogs into gear when he defused a monster torpedo bomb, beat several kick chasers and ran some 70 metres to score.
The try was not converted but down 10-4 with 24 minutes to go the Bulldogs were full of confidence.
However, a converted try to Beau Doosey, to make the score 16-4, hurt the home side.
A gripping finish to the match looked to be on the cards when hard running prop Tyler Clark scored a converted try to make the score 16-10 with seven minutes to go.
Doosey's second try of the match, however, put an end to the Bulldogs' hopes of winning.
Bulldogs coach Andy Lynch said he could not fault his team's effort.
"We played a better all round game than we did last week," he said to suggest his team was improving.
"Performance wise we are going in the right direction but obviously we did not pick up the two points.
"It thought it was a real physical game and Gerringong captalised on our errors really."
A few things did not go the Bulldogs' way and the coach said his players need to learn how to deal with those moments in a game a little better.
He added against a quality side like Gerringong you cannot afford to have "little lapses of concentration".
"We will learn from this," Lynch said.
Scores
First grade
Gerringong Lions 22 (B. Doosey 2, C. Mulhall 2 tries J. Taylor 3 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (M. Simington, T. Clark tries B. Halls goal).
Reserve grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 22 (C. Lingard 2, L. Barr 2, R. Manasseh tries H. Galea goal) def Gerringong Lions 12 (J. Tiyce, R. Hagan tries J. Tiyce goal, K. Ward goal).
Under 18s
Gerringong Lions 26 (W. Hall, B. Jackson, T. Quinn, R. Sheppeard, J. Sager tries H. Clare 3 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (J. Mines, B. Alderman tries K. Lynch goal).
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 36 (A. Healey, B. Anderson, T. Lofts, O. Patterson, E. Stewart, E. Murray, A. Montgomery tries A. Healey 4 goals) def Gerringong Lions 0.
Ladies League Tag Division 2
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 16 (R. Percival 3 tries A. Fawcett 2 goals) def Shellharbour Sharks 6 (O. Hellman try Z. Hart goal).
