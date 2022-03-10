ORRCA workshop in Ulladulla/Mollymook on Saturday March 26.
Helping rescue whales, dolphins, seals and even dugongs must be an amazing feeling.
Not many people get such a chance, but an upcoming workshop will give local residents the chance and the skills to help these glorious marine animals.
ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, is running a training workshop in Ulladulla/Mollymook on Saturday March 26.
Spaces at the workshop are limited and people have to book.
You must to be a member of ORRCA to undertake our rescue training and ORRCA offers different membership options.
Only rescue trained members can attend incidents and the rescue training course fee is $99.
Once you are a member, you only pay that once and all future refresher courses are free to current members.
Go here to get more information and to book your spot.
It is important to note that members must be 18-years-old and over to attend an ORRCA Rescue Training Course to become an ORRCA Rescue Team Member.
An overview of an ORRCA training workshop
The day is set out as follows;
- Meet in the morning and sign in
- The class meet and greet with the trainers
- The first part of the day is theory and educational based in a class room environment
- There are breaks for morning tea and lunch (BYO)
- The second part of the day is practical and a more hands on experience on a beach
The benefits you gain from an ORRCA workshop
- Meet likeminded individuals
- Participate in higher learning from a team of experience rescuers
- The ability to respond to marine mammal situations as needed
- Being able to be a first responder and able to report back observations to the Rescue Hotline Team
- Become a peace keeper between the animal and the public, building awareness and educating
- Feel comfortable in answering questions about the rescue situation
- Make a difference in the life of a rare and sometimes endangered marine mammal that is visiting our coastline
ORRCA has an annual authority issued by the National Parkes and Wildlife Service of New South Wales (NPWS) to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals.
It is under this licence that our rescue members volunteer their time to help save the lives and manage situations along our coast lines.