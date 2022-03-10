news, local-news,

Helping rescue whales, dolphins, seals and even dugongs must be an amazing feeling. Not many people get such a chance, but an upcoming workshop will give local residents the chance and the skills to help these glorious marine animals. ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, is running a training workshop in Ulladulla/Mollymook on Saturday March 26. Spaces at the workshop are limited and people have to book. You must to be a member of ORRCA to undertake our rescue training and ORRCA offers different membership options. Only rescue trained members can attend incidents and the rescue training course fee is $99. Once you are a member, you only pay that once and all future refresher courses are free to current members. Go here to get more information and to book your spot. It is important to note that members must be 18-years-old and over to attend an ORRCA Rescue Training Course to become an ORRCA Rescue Team Member. The day is set out as follows; ORRCA has an annual authority issued by the National Parkes and Wildlife Service of New South Wales (NPWS) to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals. It is under this licence that our rescue members volunteer their time to help save the lives and manage situations along our coast lines.

