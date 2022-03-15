news, local-news,

IN what was a thrilling Shoalhaven District Cricket Association junior grand final, Ulladulla United is now the Stage 3B Premiers. The grand final was played on Sunday at Zealand Oval West and Ulladulla won the toss and sent their opposition, Bay and Basin, in to bat. Bay and Basin started off strong with an opening partnership of 33 between Finlay Brown 13 runs and Caleb McClennan 20 not out before a couple of quick wickets saw Jesse Walters come into bat and top score with 32 not out. Bay and Basin posted a competitive total of 6/111 in their 30 overs. Makayla McFadden was the pick of the bowlers for Ulladulla with 3/21. Cameron Davies, Will Kingston and Lachlan Barry all took a wicket each for United. Ulladulla looked to be in trouble early losing a wicket in the second over of their innings before a second wicket partnership of 33 runs between Archie Stephen 21 runs and Lachlan Barry 37 runs which was followed by a third wicket partnerships of 41 runs between Barry and Deklan Barford 19 runs steadied the ship for the eventual winners. However, there were still a few tense moments. Will Kingston, 14 not out, hit the winning runs on the last balls of the second last over of the match For Bay and Basin Jye Apperly, Arlo Brown, Caleb McLennan and Jesse Walters all took one wicket each. Lachlan Barry was awarded player of the match. Meanwhile, in the Stage Two grand final Bomaderry, at the Vincentia sporting complex defeated Sussex Inlet. In the 3A decider North Nowra- Cambewarra defeated Bay and Basin at Zealand Oval East. Rounding off a great day's cricket, The Berry Queen Bees 198 defeated Shoalhaven Pink Flamingos 108 in the Stage One Girls All Stars match. Player of the match was Aurora Boatswain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/6077dd79-ec1b-4125-b4eb-3fd1cac9d9b2.jpg/r0_83_720_490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg