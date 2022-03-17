news, local-news,

Phil McDonald is still fighting fit for his upcoming world record attempt, which will also help raise awareness and funds for the Stroke Foundation. Inspired by his dad Jim, who sadly died of a stroke last year, the 60-year-old will take on amateur and professional boxers across a series of 150 three-minute rounds. The Mollymook resident is aiming to become the world's oldest person to beat the standing record of 142 rounds. Phil's epic event, at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre on Saturday, April 4, is to raise funds for Stroke Foundation - an act of generosity that follows the death of his father Jim from a stroke almost a year ago. Phil says his father was a generous, kind man who did what he could to help other people. "He truly did lead by example, and he was always willing and able to help anyone, even in his 80s he was still actively helping others. The stroke he had was just so devastating, taking away his independence and his ability to be himself," Phil said. "That's why I want to raise awareness about stroke risks. While not every stroke is preventable, around 80 percent are. "One way to decrease the risk is to stay active, and that be through any activity, the key really is to stay moving." Phil said having COVID-19 was an awful experience, and he is grateful to have come through it after a few weeks' rest and to return to his fitness regime. "It knocked me around, that's for sure. At one point I was worried that I might have to give up on this world record attempt, but I came right and I'm back to full strength now." Phil hopes to raise $10,000 to support the Stroke Foundation's work and is calling for donations through this page. He says some people do not realise that stroke can affect anyone, at any age. People with high blood pressure, those who are overweight, and people with high cholesterol or diabetes are most at risk, according to the Stroke Foundation. Managing those conditions and being active, can greatly reduce the risk. Quick action in a stroke emergency can have a significant impact on a person's recovery, which is why Stroke Foundation promotes the F.A.S.T acronym. FACE - has their mouth drooped? ARMS - Can they lift both arms? SPEECH - Is their speech slurred? TIME is critical. If any of these signs appear, call 000 immediately. The Stroke Foundation gratefully receives thousands of dollars in donations each year from people like Phil. It uses the money to fund stroke research and save lives, as well as to fund programs that support stroke survivors and their families. You can connect with Phil through his public Facebook group, The Power of Community. The world record is officially 141 rounds although it is no longer being updated by the Guinness World Records organisation. In 2017 a UK man went 142 sparring rounds to beat the official record, acknowledging it would not be formally recognised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/1916e829-105c-4f90-832b-cf8b4d5b8f94.jpg/r0_45_353_244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg