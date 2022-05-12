If you are free tomorrow [Saturday May 14] and want to be entertained or inspired come down to Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey [near the Ulladulla Vet] just off the highway.
In a nutshell, some of the fittest men and women in NSW aged 30 and over, will be going head to head to get on of two spots to the National finals later in the year.
There is weightlifting, gymnastics, and lots of other physical challenges programmed for the competition.
The oldest competitor is over 65, so if you want see what older people are capable of, come on down and check out the action.
The first workout starts at 8.30am and will run through until about 3pm.
There will be lots of food, snacks, and drinks for sale as well, so you can get a bite to eat - slow-cooked sliders, protein snacks, coffee, beer and lots more.
