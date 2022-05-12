Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey hosts NSW Masters HQ CrossFit semi finals

Updated May 12 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:26pm
If you are free tomorrow [Saturday May 14] and want to be entertained or inspired come down to Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey [near the Ulladulla Vet] just off the highway.

