Council's neighbourhood agenda - from roads, health expo and more

Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets.
Let's us off with something just about everyone in the Shoalhaven wants to hear about - roads.
Advertisement
There are a number of road work projects in progress and planned for the Shoalhaven.
See Council's Road Work pages to stay updated on the latest project information.
Local road closures information can be found by visiting Council's Local Live Traffic map. Some major roads in the Shoalhaven are managed by Transport for NSW.
Please check the NSW Live Traffic Map when planning your trip. For information on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain and Barrengarry Mountain, please visit the Transport for NSW webpage.
Are you interested in sharing your expertise at Shoalhaven's Health and Wellbeing Expo on June 22?
Council is looking for stallholders such as community sports groups, fresh produce providers, fitness leaders, and health care providers to be involved.
The expo is a free one-day event held at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, that enhances awareness of mental and physical wellbeing to support a healthier and happier Shoalhaven Community.
Applications close Wednesday June 8 - go here for more information.
Council is looking for people who want to drive change and be a voice for the Aboriginal communities of the Shoalhaven.
If you're passionate about increasing knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal people, history and culture in the Shoalhaven, and would like to provide advice to Council on projects, programs, and policies, apply today.
Applications close Wednesday May 25 - learn more here.
Mickey is an older gentleman looking for a new home with an owner who has breed experience.
Mickey has an ear condition, so would be better suited to a home with no small children and other pets. We also should mention he does love a good snooze on the couch.
Mickey has had some basic obedience training and is generally a well-mannered dog. He can be strong on the lead, but training and walking him in a halti or harness will help him learn to stop pulling.
Mickey is looking for a family that will love and care for him during his twilight years.
Learn more about pet adoption here.
Advertisement
Applications for ClubGRANTS are open now until Friday May 20.
Community organisations can apply for funding towards local community service needs and priorities - apply here.
Funding supports:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.