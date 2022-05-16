Father Michael Dyer of Milton Catholic Parish is to be formally installed as Parish Priest, by Rev Bishop Brian Mascord, of Wollongong Diocese, on Sunday, May 22.
The installation will take place at 9 am Mass in the Holy Family Catholic Church, Ulladulla.
A celebration morning tea will be held in the Church hall, with his family and friends immediately afterwards.
Fr Michael's appointment in this role is significant for the stability of the Parish as it has been more that 12 years since such an appointment has been made in Milton Parish, which also encompasses, Ulladulla and Sussex Inlet.
Fr Michael, during his time as priest administrator, has presided over significant initiatives to help the Shoalhaven community and beyond.
Fr Michael was a Chaplin, assisting people immediately after the Black Summer Fire.
In January 2020, under his guidance, the Parish Leadership team instituted Shoalhaven, Rising from the Ashes, with a Family Fun Fair event on the grounds of the Ulladulla Civic Centre to help families and local businesses recover.
The most recent big event for the Community was the all-day free Interactive Circus and Carnival held on Mollymook Beach last month.
Ongoing initiatives to help the community have also been effective through the establishment of Rising from the Ashes Storytelling and Healing Space in Milton, which has been in operation since October 2020.
Although activities have recently moved on from the shop front in Milton, workshops continue to run from the Ulladulla Catholic Parish Hall and other local venues.
The Rising from the Ashes Storytelling and Healing Space has provided free Art Based workshops for people in the community who are suffering any kind of trauma or just need an outlet to bring some much-needed joy into their lives.
A recent workshop under this banner hosted a group of Afghan Refugees for a storytelling weekend in Milton, coupled with fishing and bushwalking activities in the local area.
