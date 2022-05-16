Milton Ulladulla Times
Father Michael Dyer's Milton Catholic Parish appointment

Updated May 16 2022 - 6:59am, first published 1:21am
Father Michael Dyer loves being part of community based activities.

Father Michael Dyer of Milton Catholic Parish is to be formally installed as Parish Priest, by Rev Bishop Brian Mascord, of Wollongong Diocese, on Sunday, May 22.

