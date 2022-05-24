St Mary's students hosted their school's Biggest Morning Tea fundraising event for cancer support and research recently.
The school's 'Mini Vinnies' team were inundated with so many scrumptious delights, and business was booming at the cake stall.
This Cancer Council fundraiser is so pertinent this year in particular with the school's amazing Gabrielle Peters currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
Mrs Peters was so humbled and grateful for the support shown for this fantastic cause, over $500 was raised.
Also a tribute to past St Mary's Principal, Mr Kevin Ryan, was recently made.
Mr Ryan was remembered at St Mary's Assembly with Mrs Val Ryan and her sons Tim and Chris attending the dedication.
A weather station and plaque will be installed in the new playground thanks to Kevin's past staff members.
