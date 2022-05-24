Lily Rogan is prepared to work hard to achieve her goals.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior has just been named in Harvey Norman NSW Country Under 19s Women's squad.
"I am stoked - this is a massive accomplishment for me," she said.
Lily was a member of the Illawarra Steelers' Tarsha Gale side that reached the competition's semi-finals this year.
Her efforts for the Steelers no doubt caught the selectors' eyes.
The NSWRL recently announced the Harvey Norman NSW Country Under 19s Women's, NSW City Under 19s Women's, and NSW Emerging Country Women's Open Age squads for the Harvey Norman Women's National Championships at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast from June 9 to 12.
The Harvey Norman NSW Country Under 19s and NSW City Under 19s squads have been chosen from the Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup and will provide players with a chance to push their selection claims for the Harvey Norman NSW Under 19s team to face Queensland during the Ampol State of Origin series next month.
Previously, Lily had made the NSW development team and is now ready to take the next step up.
"I have been training hard with the Steelers since November for this," she said.
"I am a very determined person and once I set my mind on something I work hard to achieve it."
She sees being in the Harvey Norman NSW Country Under 19s as a chance to refine and improve aspects of her game.
Her ability to cover a number of positions will be handy to NSW Country.
Lily can play hooker, in the halves, or out in the centres.
"I think centre is my best position - I think it suits me," she said.
"I am not the biggest player going around so I can't play in the front row and I am not the quickest player so I can't play on the wing."
What Lily offers is commitment, toughness and the ability to run strongly with the ball.
She hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Ulladulla junior Keele Browne who played in the NRLW with the St George Illawarra Dragons this year.
"Keele is a friend, role model and mentor - all those things," Lily said.
"To follow Keele's footsteps I need to keep training really hard and working on what I can to make my game better."
The 18-year-old former Ulladulla High student sees her Country selection as a stepping stone toward playing in a competition like the NRLW.
The first person she told about her NSW Country selection was her dad David who was rightly proud.
Lily started playing league tag before progressing into full contact footy for the past few seasons.
