BY taking part in this Sunday's Walk 'n' Talk people will take steps towards improving their mental health and making new friends.
Ulladulla Walk 'n' Talk involves a group of caring people who want to promote mental health awareness and prevent suicide in the community by getting together for a regular event.
The walk starts this Sunday [May 29] from 8.45am at Lions Park, Burrill Lake.
Look for people wearing yellow tee shirts and a bright yellow marquee.
Walk 'n' Talk is about people getting together and supporting each other.
"I have known a few people who have taken their own lives," Dave sadly said.
Jennie adds people need to be able to talk about their mental health struggles - openly.
She said sometimes people just want to talk about their struggles and losses with others.
"People just don't want to talk about these things - they are afraid to bring it up," she said.
"What are a few tears between a few friends? If they are a friend at all - they will shed more than a few tears over one of your loved one's passing or something else that might have happened.
"We should be able to talk about these things".
Jennie said there seems to be a taboo about talking about suicide in society.
"I think we are ashamed of people committing suicide, which is why I think society does not talk about it," she said.
Jennie sees Walk 'n' Talk, held each month in the Ulladulla area, as a way people can make connections, particularly for those who are by themselves.
Dave and Jennie both enjoy taking part in the monthly 'Walk 'n' Talk'.
"It's all about getting out there, grabbing some fresh air and meeting great people," Dave said.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300224636
As a Manly NRL supporter, Dave was also drawn to Walk 'n' Talk by Shannon Nevin.
"Shannon, an ex-Sea Eagle player, started Walk 'n' Talk in Manly," Dave said.
Walk 'n' Talk is now held in over 25 other areas and last year the Rutherfords decided to bring it down to the Ulladulla region.
