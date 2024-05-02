Time to lend your voice to Chorus 4 Kindness event

Over 200 voices will rock out this month in the second Chorus 4 Kindness event at Milton Theatre.
The pub choir-style singalong turns the audience into stars.
People on Friday May 10 will learn, then sing in three part harmony, John Farnham's 1990 anthem, 'That's Freedom', with a band of stellar local musicians.
Chorus 4 Kindness will raise funds for local anti-bullying initiatives that support South Coast young people.
Chorus 4 Kindness is a collaboration between MUCK Up (Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness) and the Glorious MUDSingers' Tina Broad through her pop-up singing program, Sing Express.
"After being bullied at school for being queer, I started with a friend the A-Z Club - a place where everyone under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella, or anyone at all looking for a safe space was welcome," Adam said.
"I was worried that people would be too scared to show up, but they did.
"I lost count of how many people came. I knew I needed to get the wider community involved, to make sure younger kids didn't have to experience what I did."
Get your tickets for the May 10 event here
Meanwhile, with local service organisation, the Apex Club and others now on board, the MUCK Up philosophy is spreading across the community, with diverse events designed to raise awareness, and funds, to make sure kindness wins.
Chorus 4 Kindness kicked off with a sold out show on December 21 with Gravy Day when 200 people sang out Paul Kelly's Christmas classic, How to Make Gravy.
This time, the event coincides with Do it for Dolly Day, May 10.
"I'm thrilled to be working with MUCK Up and the oh-so-inspiring Adam, to get everyone together again for Chorus 4 Kindness," Tina Broad said.
"When you sing with other people your heart rate synchronises with theirs, your stress levels go down, and everyone's brain gets a workout. And you get goosebumps 'cause it sounds awesome. Let's go!"
Local businesses Dangerous Ales and Cupitts Wines will help to make the 200 singers just a little braver, with a free beer or wine included in the entry ticket.
