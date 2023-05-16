Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness or MUCK holds forum

Updated May 16 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Clear and Matt Dell tell people all about MUCK. Picture supplied
Adam Clear and Matt Dell tell people all about MUCK. Picture supplied

WE will be hearing a lot about MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] in the future that is for sure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.